Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

60-year-old man mauled to death by stray dog on Mangaluru outskirts

As a precautionary measure, the dog was caught by dog catchers and shifted to Animal Care Trust's shelter in Shaktinagar.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 18:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 18:06 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluruStray dog attack

Follow us on :

Follow Us