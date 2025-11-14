<p>Mangaluru: A 60-year old man was found dead in a pool of blood with multiple injuries after being mauled by a stray dog in Kumpala on city's outskirts in the wee hours on Friday.</p><p>The elderly man was identified as Dayananda, police sources. "Forensic experts who visited the spot confirmed that the multiple injuries on face and body were caused by the dog," Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy. Eyewitnesses also told police on having seen a dog with blood in it's face loitering around the area. </p><p>As a precautionary measure, the dog was caught by dog catchers and shifted to Animal Care Trust's shelter in Shaktinagar. Ullal Police have registered a case and are investigating.</p>