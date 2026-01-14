<p>Mangaluru: In a step towards strengthening road infrastructure in coastal Karnataka, approval has been granted for the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the Mangaluru Bypass, the Surathkal - BC Road upgradation, and service roads along NH-66 from Talapady to Kundapur.</p><p>These projects serve as the principal entry point into Mangaluru and a vital port-access route catering to heavy commuter, freight, and industrial traffic. </p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>DK MP Capt Brijesh Chowta said that consultants have been formally authorised to commence DPR preparation, including through issuance of Notices to Proceed. These DPRs will examine alignment options, service roads, grade-separated junctions, capacity augmentation, safety improvements, and long-term congestion-mitigation measures along the NH-66 corridor.</p><p>The MP said that during the Monsoon Session of Parliament in June 2024, he had met Vinay Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, and pressed for the provision of service roads on NH-66 between BC Road and Surathkal, highlighting daily commuter hardship and congestion from port-bound traffic. He subsequently raised the Mangaluru Bypass issue at the DISHA Committee meeting on September 13, 2024, urging the National Highways Authority of India to initiate concrete action by preparing formal proposals. A letter was also sent to regional officers of NHAI on these issues in October 2024.</p><p>The MP thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the National Highways Authority of India for enabling progress on these long-standing demands and for prioritising infrastructure planning in Dakshina Kannada.</p><p>The MP said upgradation of the highway passing from BC Road via Padil and Nanthoor Circle will effectively provide a bypass road for Mangaluru city. Once developed, the Mangaluru bypass is expected to permanently resolve traffic congestion in the Nanthoor stretch and address several other traffic-related issues within the city.</p><p>The Surathkal–B.C. Road highway stretch has already been transferred from NHLML to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). At present, the lack of road widening has led to severe traffic congestion on this stretch. Moreover, as it serves as a crucial connectivity route to the port, the movement of heavy cargo vehicles has been a challenge. The proposed upgrade is expected to provide a permanent solution to these issues.</p><p>As part of the highway development plan, service roads will be constructed from Talapady to Kundapur. The absence of service roads on this stretch has caused considerable inconvenience to local residents and the general public, besides posing serious road safety concerns. The highway development project also includes the construction of an elevated road from the Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Limited (KIOCL) area to Baikampady. The DPR for this project has already been prepared, and the work has reached the tender stage, added the MP. </p>