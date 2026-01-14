Menu
Approval granted for preparation of DPRs for upgradation of Surathkal-BC Road, service roads on NH 66

These DPRs will examine alignment options, service roads, grade-separated junctions, capacity augmentation, safety improvements, and long-term congestion-mitigation measures along the NH-66 corridor.
Published 14 January 2026
