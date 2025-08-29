<p>Mangaluru: In a major crackdown on the drug network in the city, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have arrested a man who was allegedly supplying narcotics to students of reputed colleges in Mangaluru.</p><p>The arrested, identified as Mohammed Arshad Khan (29), son of Nazeer Ahamed Khan, originally from Mattancherry, Kochi, Kerala, and presently residing at Deralakatte, Mangaluru, was caught red-handed by the police on Friday, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H. </p>.Mangaluru: Elderly woman loses over Rs 3 crore after digital scammer parcels MDMA, demands 93% of her pension.<p>He had been procuring MDMA from Bengaluru and selling it to college students in and around Deralakatte. Acting on tip off, the CCB team arrested him and seized 53.29 grams of MDMA, 2.33 grams of hydro weed ganja, and 0.45 grams of MDMA pills, valued at around Rs 10.85 lakh. In addition, a digital weighing machine, mobile phone, and other items were recovered, taking the total seizure value to Rs 11.05 lakh.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Konaje Police Station. Police said several others are suspected to be part of the drug supply network, and efforts are on to trace them.</p>