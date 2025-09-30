Ex-presidents of Dharmasthala gram panchayat appear before SIT

<p>Mangaluru: Former presidents of the Dharmasthala gram panchayat appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Monday, as part of the investigation into the mass burial case in Dharmasthala.</p>.<p>GP former presidents Keshav, Prabhakar Poojary, Geetha and Chandan Kamath appeared before the SIT. It is said that they were questioned pertaining to burial of unidentified dead bodies under unnatural death report (UDR) cases and payment of bills for the same.</p>.<p>Activist Mahesh Shetty Thimmarody again failed to appear before the Belthangady police in connection with a case against him under various sections of the Arms Act. </p>.Brahmin body reiterates stand on Karnataka caste survey.<p>The third notice issued by the police had asked him to appear for investigation on Monday.</p>.<p>However, he failed to appear before the investigation officer. Police had booked a case against him, based on a complaint by the SIT. Firearms and two swords had been found at his house during a search by the SIT. </p>.<p>The hearing on the bail application by Thimmarody in connection with the case will be heard at the principal district and sessions court in Mangaluru on September 30.</p>