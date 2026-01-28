Menu
Four arrested for selling MDMA, ganja in Puttur

During the operation, the police seized 6.39 grams of MDMA worth approximately 50,000, 0.87 grams of ganja, mobile phones, and two cars valued at around Rs six lakh that were used for the crime.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 07:46 IST
Published 28 January 2026, 07:46 IST
