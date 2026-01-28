<p>Mangaluru: The Puttur Rural Police have busted a drug racket operating in the Bettampady, Irdhe, Renja and Arlapadavu areas under the Puttur Rural Police Station limits, and arrested four persons involved in the sale and consumption of MDMA.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Mohammed Harshad (33) of Puttur, Mohammed Aareesh (31) of Puttur, and Ibrahim Ashraf alias Roja Ashraf (46) of Puttur. The police also arrested Musthafa (46), a resident of Bantwal, who allegedly supplied MDMA to the other accused.</p>.India's over-the-counter drugs market to hit Rs 98,000 crore by 2030: Report.<p>During the operation, the police seized 6.39 grams of MDMA worth approximately 50,000, 0.87 grams of ganja, mobile phones, and two cars valued at around Rs six lakh that were used for the crime. The total value of the seized property is estimated at Rs 6.5 lakh.</p><p>A case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station under Sections 8(c) and 21(b) of the NDPS Act and Section 25(1B)(B) of the Arms Act.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the leadership of Puttur Rural Police Sub-Inspector Gunapala J. The investigation team included Sub-Inspector Sushma Bhandari and staff members Murugesh Parameshwar, Satish, Subrahmanya, Harish, Nagesh, Bhavith Rai, Vinod, Nagaraj, and Karthik. Members of the special team Adram, Prashanth M, Praveen Rai, Prashanth Rai, Harshith, Sampath, along with the SOCO team, also participated in the operation.</p><p>Police said further investigation is underway to identify additional links in the drug network. </p>