<p>Mangaluru: Consul General of Israel Orli Weitzman interacting with over 40 entrepreneurs including Areca plate, coffee exporters, underlined her mandate to lay a strong foundation for B2B (business-to-business), B2C (Business-to-Consumer) collaboration between Mangaluru and Israel.</p><p>Consul General of Israel in Bengaluru (jurisdiction over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry) conveyed her keen interest in enhancing trade relations between Israel and India, with a specific focus on increasing trade engagement between Mangaluru and Israel during the round table discussion--"West Coast India to West Asia – Charting a Mangaluru–Israel Trade Roadmap"--organised by Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) at KCCI hall on Thursday.</p><p>MP Captain Brijesh Chowta highlighted opportunities in sectors like dairy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, cocoa, coffee and including advanced areas like desalination, drip irrigation, precision farming. Israel was highlighted as a global startup and technology hub, while India's strength in scaling up innovations was recognised as a key complementary advantage. KCCI President P B Ahmed Mudassar said KCCI members were keen to explore collaboration opportunities in petrochemicals, agri-tech, agri-commodities, start-ups, fisheries, IT/BT.</p><p>Further discussions identified cybersecurity and education as sectors with immense potential. It was proposed that Mangaluru could emerge as a hub for Israeli cybersecurity companies, including establishment of data centres and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). MLA D Vedavyas Kamath, KCCI Honorary Secretary Ashwin Pai Maroor, Vice-President DivakarPai Kochikar among others were also present.</p>