<p>Mangaluru: Police have seized a large quantity of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/1">Kerala</a> state lottery tickets from a man for illegally transporting them for selling at higher prices.</p><p>Acting on a tip-off, Sullia Police intercepted the accused, identified as Cibi M L (58), a resident of Chambu village, Balembi post, Madikeri, on the evening of February 2 near the Kallugundi outpost. </p><p>The accused was travelling on a motorcycle when police stopped him and conducted a search.</p><p>During the inspection, police recovered 1,220 Kerala state lottery tickets of various denominations, collectively valued at Rs 72,000. Receipts related to the purchase of the lottery tickets were also found in his possession. </p><p>The accused had allegedly purchased the tickets from Bandadka in neighbouring Kerala and was transporting them to sell to customers in Sampaje at inflated prices.</p><p>Police seized the lottery tickets, the accused's mobile phone, and the motorcycle for further legal proceedings. A case has been registered at Sullia Police Station under Section 7(iii) of the Lottery Regulation Act, 1998.</p>