Mangaluru: 3 booked under KCOCA for cattle theft

Dakshina Kannada SP Arun K said that the accused have been booked under the KCOCA, and the investigation is in progress. Strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities in the district, he added.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 13:14 IST
Published 20 September 2025, 13:14 IST
