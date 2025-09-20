<p>Mangaluru: Three persons who were arrested on charges of cattle theft and are currently in judicial custody have been booked under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA).</p><p>According to the police, Bantwal Rural Police had registered a case under Section 303(2), BNS, Sections 4 and 12 of the Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act and Section 11(d) of the Prevention of Animal Cruelty Act following the theft of a cattle near Thumbe on August 14 and subsequent recovery the remains from a nearby area, the next day. </p>.Mangaluru: Man sentenced to 3 years of rigorous imprisonment for chain snatching.<p>The police had arrested Irshad (34) of Ullal Chembugudde, MohammadMansoor (48) of Kudroli, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, and Abdul Azeem (18) of Kannur, Mangaluru, on September 5 and remanded them in judicial custody.</p><p>The arrested were also involved in another case registered at Uppinangady Police Station limits on September 4, and a case was booked under Sections 331(4), 305 of the BNS, and Sections 4 and 5 of The Karnataka Prevention of Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act-2020. </p><p>Dakshina Kannada SP Arun K said that the accused have been booked under the KCOCA, and the investigation is in progress. Strict action will be taken against those involved in illegal activities in the district, he added. </p>