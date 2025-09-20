<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zubeen-garg">Zubeen Garg</a> was different. The pair of shoes he wore were often of different colours, the costumes he used were "unusual", and the ease with which he sang folk and romantic numbers on the same stage made his young fan base grow.</p>.<p>The 52-year-old Zubeen, who passed away in Singapore on Friday, had quit Mumbai and returned to his home state, Assam, when his Hindi song '<em>Ya Ali</em>' for the movie 'Gangster' became a super hit in 2006. </p><p>"I wanted to prove that world-class music or movies can be made here. I have proved that..." Zubeen had proudly said after the release of his movie Mission China in 2017.</p>.Assam govt to conduct inquiry into Zubeen Garg's death.<p>Zubeen had reportedly turned down many offers in Bollywood following the success of Gangstar. "I could stay in Mumbai and earn a lot... but I want to live with my people here."</p>.<p>The Assamese film industry was struggling when Zubeen ventured into filmmaking. He not only gave "Mumbai films-like flavour" in Assam movies but also succeeded in bringing his fans to the movie halls, giving a lease of life to cinema in the state.</p>.<p>"In doing so, he gave Assamese music a complete makeover and infused it with confidence and glamour," writer and retired IAS officer, Swapnanil Baruah, wrote in a post on Facebook, on Saturday. </p><p>"As a lyricist, he captured the pulse of generations—offering Gen X a voice of identity, Gen Z anthems of resilience, and to all listeners, a sense of solace," he added. </p>.<p>In his social life, too, Zubeen Garg was different. Parallel to his musical aura, his persona, helpful character and the outright nature drew more crowds to him. He helped hundreds of patients, students (both financially and morally), and aided the young artists to grow by sharing the stage with them.</p>.<p>Young singers Zublee Baruah and Marmita Mitra are some of them who grew in the music industry with Zubeen's help.</p>.<p>Unlike many of his contemporaries in Bollywood and Assam, Zubeen was outspoken when it came to social issues. He raised his voice against the practice of animal sacrifice at the historic Kamakhya temple in Guwahati. He was an animal lover and even adopted many stray cats and dogs. This prompted PETA India to bestow Zubeen with the "Hero to Animals" award in 2018.</p>.<p>He had defied the repeated diktats by the insurgent group Ulfa against singing Hindi songs in cultural events organised as part of the annual Rongali Bihu festival.</p>.<p>Zubeen had joined the agitators in Assam when the Narendra Modi government passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in 2019. His support gave a boost to the anti-CAA agitation in which at least five persons died, including three in police firing in Guwahati. He later, however, skipped the street protests but continued the same on media platforms.</p>.<p>He also became vocal when the Assam government felled old trees in Guwahati to construct a flyover. He was part of a constant tree plantation drive by his fan clubs across Assam. He even issued appeals for offering saplings instead of gamosas, the traditional Assamese towels, during the Bihu celebrations.</p>.<p>Zubeen was a football fan too, and he not only aided small clubs but also used his fan base to promote football.</p>.<p>"He spoke truth to power, unafraid of taking on the high and the mighty. His music echoed that same fearlessness, giving words to what people felt but could not always express," Baruah wrote.</p>.<p>Journalist Pranab Bora wrote on Facebook, "Here was a man who was an exception to the rule, be it in his music, be it in the amazing life he lived. He almost did not care."</p>.<p>Zubeen's mortal remains, which reached Guwahati in the wee hours of Sunday, will be kept at the Sarusajai sports complex in Guwahati, for his fans to pay their tributes.</p>