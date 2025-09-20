Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Zubeen Garg was 'exception to the rule' both as a cultural icon and as a human

The 52-year-old Zubeen, who passed away in Singapore on Friday, had quit Mumbai and returned to his home state, Assam, when his Hindi song 'Ya Ali' for the movie 'Gangster' became a super hit in 2006.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 15:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsAssamZubeen Garg

Follow us on :

Follow Us