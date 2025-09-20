<p>Hyderabad: Telangana's IT and industries minister, D Sridhar Babu asked why the Union government has been "maintaining silence" on US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose an annual fee of $100,000 on H-1B visas. </p><p>"What is the hidden understanding behind this silence?" Sridhar Babu asked.</p><p>“India is the largest recipient of H-1B visas globally. Naturally, the impact of this decision will fall disproportionately on our country. Yet, the Centre has failed to engage in pre-emptive diplomatic negotiations with the US to prevent such a blow,” he said.</p>.IT firms' business continuity will be disrupted after H-1B visa fee hike: Nasscom.<p>Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Sridhar Babu said that the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister must directly take up this matter with the US administration. </p><p>"They must secure temporary exemptions for current H-1B holders, ensure special provisions for Indian IT professionals, and take a positive decision for the families and institutions dependent on remittances," he said.</p><p>Both the Telugu states -- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh send a big chunk of techies to US and Hyderabad. Telangana has many IT companies having their headquarters back in the US.</p><p>Sridhar Babu said that the Centre has even failed to secure exemptions for existing H-1B visa holders already residing in the US.</p><p>“President Trump has already dealt India a heavy blow by imposing 50 per cent tariffs on certain imports. Now, he has further escalated matters by increasing H-1B visa fees. Why is Prime Minister Modi still refusing to respond? Telangana is one of the states that will be worst affected by this decision. On behalf of the state, we will be writing to the Centre, urging immediate intervention,” he said.</p><p>"Unfortunately, the Union government is too busy undermining the rights of states to spare any concern for the plight of Indians abroad."</p><p>"It is deeply regrettable that instead of resolving the crisis, Prime Minister Modi has tried to portray it as somehow being in India’s interest. As per the Constitution, India is a Union of States. But for the Centre, only those states governed by the BJP seem to matter. Telangana is consistently denied recognition and respect as a state within the federal spirit," he added.</p><p>Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the executive orders of President of America had come as a shocker to all. </p><p>“This is totally unacceptable in the historical context of Indo-American relationships. It is for the Indian government to immediately set up a mechanism to resolve this amicably keeping the interests of our tech population and skill workers, who have served America for so long. The suffering for our Telugu techies will be unimaginable. Requesting Prime Minister and EAM to resolve this issue on a war footing,” said Revanth Reddy. </p>