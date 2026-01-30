Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: 75-year-old man killed in elephant attack

On Thursday afternoon, while he was heading for lunch after completing work, a tusker suddenly attacked him from inside the plantation, leaving him seriously injured.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 04:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 04:44 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us