<p>Madikeri: A security guard of a coffee plantation died in an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/elephant-attack">elephant attack</a>, at Siddapura in Virajpet taluk on Thursday.</p><p>Abdul Latheef (72), a resident of Hundi in Badaga Banangala village is the deceased. He was working at a coffee plantation. On Thursday afternoon, while he was heading for lunch after completing work, a tusker suddenly attacked him from inside the plantation, leaving him seriously injured. Other workers in the plantation fled following the elephant attack.</p>.Idols, valuables stolen from locked house in Mangaluru's Surathkal, two arrested.<p>Deepak, a worker tried to rescue Latheef, but the elephant returned and attempted another attack. Deepak managed to escape by running back into the plantation, narrowly saving his life, though he sustained a leg injury while trying to flee. Later, workers shifted Latheef to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries. Post-mortem examination was conducted at Siddapur Community Health Centre.</p><p>Assistant Conservator of Forests Tahsin Bhanu, official Gopal, Virajpet Range Forest Officer Shivaram, and staff visited the spot and conducted an inspection.</p><p>DCF Jagannath said that an immediate compensation cheque of Rs five lakh had been given to the family by the government, and the remaining compensation would be provided soon. He added that information about the presence of wild elephants had been shared with locals via mobile phones earlier in the morning.</p><p>Maldare Gram Panchayat member MB Haneef expressed concern, stating that wild elephants are freely loitering even during daytime in residential areas, causing fear among plantation workers, students, and the public.</p>