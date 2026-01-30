<p>Washington/Havana: US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a> threatened new tariffs on Thursday on countries supplying oil to Cuba, escalating a pressure campaign against the Communist-run island and long-time foe of the United States.</p><p>The move, authorised by an executive order under a national emergency declaration, stopped short of specifying tariff rates or singling out any countries whose products could face US tariffs.</p><p>Cuba's state-run media shot back shortly after Trump's announcement, warning that the order threatened to paralyse electricity generation, agricultural production, water supply and health services on an island already suffering a crippling economic crisis.</p>.Trump wades into Bombardier vs Gulfstream 'row'; threatens 50% tariff, decertification of Canada-made planes.<p>"What is the goal? A genocide of the Cuban people," Cuba's government said in a statement on the nightly TV newscast. "All spheres of life will be suffocated by the US government."</p><p>Emboldened by the US military's seizure of ousted Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a deadly raid earlier this month, Trump has repeatedly talked of acting against Cuba and pressuring its leadership.</p><p>Trump said this week that "Cuba will be failing pretty soon," adding that Venezuela, once the island's top oil supplier, has not recently sent oil or money to Cuba.</p><p>Reuters exclusively reported last week that Mexico - Cuba's top supplier after Venezuela cut off shipments in December - was also reviewing whether to continue sending oil amid growing fears it could face reprisals from the United States over the policy.</p><p>Trump has used tariff threats as a foreign policy tool throughout his second term in office.</p><p>Cuba's president, Miguel Diaz-Canel, said this month that Washington had no moral authority to force a deal on Cuba after Trump suggested the Communist-run island should strike an agreement with the US.</p>