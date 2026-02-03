Menu
Mangaluru crime: Thief ties elderly woman, stuffs cloth in mouth and loots valuables after entering house on pretext of requesting water

The intruder asked for drinking water. As she went into the kitchen to fetch it, the accused followed her.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 09:04 IST
Published 03 February 2026, 09:04 IST
