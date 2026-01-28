Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Fraudsters cheat tourists using fake website in the name of a resort

According to the complaint, the complainant has been serving as the director of Summer Sands Beach Resort for the past seven years.
Last Updated : 28 January 2026, 07:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 January 2026, 07:57 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeMangaluruFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us