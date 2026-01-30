<p>Mangaluru: The Barke Police in Mangaluru have arrested an inter-district habitual offender allegedly involved in multiple thefts at bus stands. They recovered gold ornaments and cash worth over Rs 6.47 lakh from his possession.</p><p>The arrested is identified as Mohammed Imran NM (44), a resident of Thyagaraj Colony, Madikeri in Kodagu district.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that a case related to a theft reported on January 23 at the KSRTC bus stand in Bejai within the Barke police station limits led to the arrest. </p><p>Two elderly women travelling to Bengaluru had kept a trolley bag containing around 45 grams of gold ornaments and Rs 20,000 cash near their seats when unknown persons allegedly stole the bag.</p><p>Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 303(2) of BNS, 2023 and launched an investigation. A special team was formed under the guidance of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Central Sub-Division. </p><p>The investigation team, led by PSI Vinayaka Thoragal along with staff members Sujan, Vasudeva, Ravi Lamani, Siddu, Harish, Nitish, and Galib, tracked down the accused at Mangaluru Central Railway Station.</p><p>The commissioner said during interrogation, police recovered 46.28 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 6,47,920 and Rs 5,000 in cash from the arrested. He was produced before the court which in turn remanded him in judicial custody.</p><p>The Commissioner of Police said the arrested was a habitual offender known for stealing bags containing valuables at bus stands and is involved in 11 theft cases across several districts. </p><p>Cases have been registered against him in Dudda, Konanur, Hassan Extension, Hassan City, Channarayapatna Town, and Mysuru Devaraja police stations for bag thefts. </p><p>Additional house theft cases are registered in Shanthigrama, Hassan Extension, and Dudda police stations in Hassan district.</p><p>The commissioner further stated that the arrested had previously obtained bail in a house theft case in Hassan district but failed to appear for court proceedings, following which a warrant had been issued against him.</p>