Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Mangaluru: Gold ornaments and cash recovered from serial offender

The arrested is identified as Mohammed Imran NM (44), a resident of Thyagaraj Colony, Madikeri in Kodagu district.
Last Updated : 30 January 2026, 09:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 January 2026, 09:52 IST
Karnataka NewsMangalurutheft

Follow us on :

Follow Us