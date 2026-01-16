<p>Mangaluru<strong>:</strong> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>Police have arrested a man for allegedly sharing a WhatsApp message that could incite attacks against innocent people.</p><p>The arrested person has been identified as Dharmapala Shetty (70). According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the arrested shared a message in a WhatsApp group named <em>“</em>Hindu Geleyara Balaga<em>”</em> which read, <em>“</em>Wake up, Hindus, before Mangaluru turns into a mini Bangladesh<em>…”</em> Through the message, he allegedly attempted to spread hatred against shopkeepers in a particular area of the city.</p>.SDPI's national council meeting in Mangaluru on Jan 20, 21.<p>The Commissioner said that the police had already witnessed an attack on a migrant worker, who is an Indian national, in Mangaluru, and that action had been taken in that case. </p><p>“Based on the message, the police verified the background of the family concerned and found that they had purchased property in 2014 in their name. There is nothing to indicate that they are not Indian citizens,” he said.</p><p>Sudheer Kumar Reddy added that anyone with information about persons suspected to be from Bangladesh could share it with police stations, Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), or the Commissioner’s office. “After proper verification of antecedents, such persons will be prosecuted and deported as per law,” he said.</p><p>He further warned that if anyone shares details branding an Indian citizen as a Bangladeshi based merely on suspicion, or circulates messages that could lead to attacks on people, strict action will be taken as per law. FIRs have already been registered against two persons for posting such messages.</p><p>The Commissioner reiterated that anyone staying illegally would be prosecuted and deported strictly in accordance with the law. “There is a law, and action will be taken against those who have no respect for it, only as per the law of the state,” he said.</p>