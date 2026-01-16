Menu
Maharashtra Civic Body Election Results LIVE UPDATES| Mahayuti takes early lead, Thackerays close behind in Mumbai: TV reports

Good morning readers, the counting of votes for the will start at 10 am today. Amid the controversy over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units (PADU), MNS president Raj Thackeray accused the State Election Commission (SEC) of bias, claiming the entire administration was being misused by the ruling parties to secure victory in the polls. Track all the live updates on vote counting here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 05:13 IST
Highlights
16:1715 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Opposition cries foul over use of Printing Auxiliary Display Units

16:1715 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | Raj Thackeray has conceded defeat in BMC polls, hence blaming SEC: BJP leader Shelar

16:1715 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic elections results LIVE | BMC polls vote counting to commence at 10 am today

10:4316 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | BJP leads in Navi Mumbai

10:4116 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut makes sweeping claims

10:2316 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | Tough battle between BJP and Shiv Sena (UBT)?

10:2116 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | Visuals from a counting centre

10:1516 Jan 2026

Maharashtra civic poll results LIVE | NMC commissioner and election officer Abhijit Chowdhury highlights arrangements made on counting day 

