<p>Mangaluru: Second additional district and session court judge sentenced a man to four years imprisonment in a a case pertaining to rivalry arising out of an online mobile game leading to a violent attack.</p><p>Pratyush Salian, a resident of Jeppubappal in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a>, was attacked by Sanjay Poojary after the former defeated the latter in the mobile online game. Nursing a grudge over the defeat, Sanjay Poojary allegedly attempted to murder Pratyush.</p>.Mangaluru: Mobile phone seized from inmate during surprise inspection inside prison.<p>On May 17, 2023, when Pratyush Saliyan was walking from his house at Jeppubappal towards Nandigudde, Sanjay Poojary intercepted him, abused him using filthy language, attacked him with a knife with an intention to kill, and issued life threats.</p><p>Following the incident, a case was registered under Sections 341, 324, 307, 504 and 506 of the IPC. The investigation was initially conducted by PSI Sheetal Alaguru, and later completed by PSI Manohar Prasad P, who filed the charge sheet before the court. The court sentenced Sanjay to four years of imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,500.</p><p>Special Public Prosecutor Jyoti Nayak argued the case on behalf of the State.</p>