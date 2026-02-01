Menu
Mangaluru: Man sentenced to four years imprisonment in attempt to murder

Pratyush Salian, a resident of Jeppubappal in Mangaluru, was attacked by Sanjay Poojary after the former defeated the latter in the mobile online game.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 17:58 IST
Published 01 February 2026, 17:58 IST
