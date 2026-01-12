<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru CCB personnel arrested a Uganda national who was supplying drugs to the peddlers in the city and seized 4 kg MDMA worth Rs 4 crore, near Jigani in Bengaluru.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH said that the arrested is Jalia Zalwango from Uganda. She was supplying drugs to the peddlers in Mangaluru in an organised manner. With this arrest, a supply source to the peddlers have been arrested, he said. Jalia Zalwango was produced before the court which remanded her in judicial custody. “The police will seek her custody for further investigation,” he added.</p><p>Mulki police and Surathkal police had arrested six peddlers in December. Based on their input, the police were successful in arresting the Uganda national. The Mulki police had arrested Mohammed Shiyab (22), Mohammed Naushad (29), Imran (27), Nissar Ahmmed (36) and had seized 524 grams of MDMA. Surathkal Police had arrested Mohammed Iqbal (30) and Shehraj Sharuk (25) and had seized 200 grams of MDMA.</p>