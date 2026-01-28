<p>Mangaluru: District- in Charge Minister who is also Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said that construction of OPD block building at Government Wenlock Hospital will commence shortly.<br>With the objective of benefiting the poor and middle-class sections, Wenlock Hospital will be expanded in two phases at a total cost of Rs 70 crore. </p><p>In the first phase, tenders will be floated shortly for the construction of a new two-storey OPD block at a cost of Rs 35 crore. The building will also be equipped with a solar power unit and CCTV surveillance.<br>The Health Department aims to develop Wenlock Hospital as a model hospital, ensuring the availability of all necessary facilities and convenience for the public, the minister said.</p><p>The Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru had recently celebrated its 175<sup>th</sup> anniversary.</p>.Bengaluru's KC General Hospital to get 50-bed trauma centre.<p>The state budget during 2025-26 had announced the upgrading of Wenlock Hospital, along with taluk hospitals at Malur, Magadi, Kushalnagar, Koratagere, Savadatti, Jagalur, Savanur, Ramdurg at a cost of Rs 650 crore. The administrative approval for the OPD at Wenlock Hospital was given recently. The total built up area of the OPD block will be 8257.22 square metres (with lower ground, ground and two upper floors). It will have four lifts. The proposal also includes borewell, concrete road, drain and demolition of old building.</p>