<p>Mangaluru: The Pilikula Golf Club will shortly establish a Golf Excellence Academy to train athletes, said club captain Manoj Shetty.</p><p><br>Pilikula Golf Club, a sub-entity of Pilikula Nisargadhama, was started in 1999 and has recently been upgraded to an floodlit 18-hole golf course. The club will house the proposed academy, where top-notch coaches will train young athletes from the region. </p><p>The Michael D'Souza family has sponsored the project, which is expected to be completed by May 31, club captain told media persons.The academy will feature a 20-bay golf training facility, where golfers can practise, receive professional coaching.</p><p>Explaining the functioning of the academy, Shetty said the club has approached two to three reputed golf coaching academies to seek their inputs. "They will visit Pilikula Golf Club and share their expertise. The design and plans for the academy are currently being finalised," he said.</p><p><br>The curriculum will be designed in collaboration with the academies PGC associates with. Trainees will also be provided dormitory accommodation, he added.</p><p>"We aim to produce at least one or two professional golfers from the region within the next 10 years," Shetty said.</p><p><br>Terming the initiative Pilikula Golf Club 3.0, he said the objective is to ensure <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru</a> is recognised nationally for its sporting culture."</p>