<p>Mangaluru: In a complaint to Mangaluru South Police, Murugendra B Shirolkar, in charge Deputy Transport Commissioner and senior RTO said that the email was received at 1:19 am and was read at 12:05 pm.</p><p>The email threat said "The Pakistan ISI Cells in Tamil Nadu division has teamed up with Ex-LTTE cadres to carry out this remote blast operation at RTO Office.." The email had claimed that bombs were placed at five places in the RTO office.</p><p>Following the complaint, a team of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad carried out checks in the RTO office and found it was all clear. A case has been registered at Mangaluru South Police Station, said Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH. </p>