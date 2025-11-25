<p>Mangaluru: Legislative Assembly Speaker U T Khader said that all those who had made allegations of corruption or irregularities against him or his office had failed to submit their queries in writing.<br><br>Responding to a question on whether the issue would be allowed for discussion during the upcoming winter session in Belagavi, he said it was not a subject for the discussion. </p>.U T Khader, Basavaraj Horatti review preparations for winter session in Belagavi.<p>“I had clearly asked all those levelling allegations to submit their queries in writing. But none have done so. MLAs and elected representatives should behave responsibly while making allegations. All subjects that fall within the constitutional framework will be allowed for discussion on the floor of the Assembly.”<br><br>On the allegation that shawls worth Rs 25,000 were purchased to felicitate senior writers during the Lit Fest, Khader said it was true. “When well-known writers visit, we cannot give them ordinary shawls. The shawls were purchased from Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Ltd. All handicraft items were purchased from the Cauvery Handicrafts Emporium, which is a government run entity.”</p>.'No cure for jealousy': U T Khader dismisses corruption charges, demands proof in 'writing'.<p>Regarding the massage chairs placed in the lounge of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Khader clarified, “We did not purchase them. The company is marketing them by offering free services to elected representatives. It is my duty to ensure that MLAs receive the facilities they need. I will continue to provide facilities that are good for them in the days to come.”<br>When asked about a cabinet reshuffle and whether he would be inducted, Khader said that as Speaker, all political channels were beyond his purview.<br><br><strong>Winter session from Dec 8</strong><br></p><p>The winter session of the State Legislature is scheduled to begin on December 8 at the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi and will continue until December 19. Any decision on extending the session will be taken by the Business Advisory Committee, chaired by him, on December 8. </p><p>Six bills are already slated to be tabled during the session. A garden in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha will also be inaugurated.<br><br>Additionally, the world’s second-largest national flag, created by Vinod Kumar Revappa from Kalaburagi, will be displayed. The flag measures 50x75 feet and is made of khadi. The legislature session in Belagavi will also focus on issues faced by the people of North Karnataka, he added. </p>