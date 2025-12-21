<p>Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V released tiger cubs from cages into enclosure for public view, at Pilikula Biological Park as a part of Karavali Utsava on Sunday. </p><p>The event also featured the naming and adoption of the tiger cubs. Diwakar Kadri of Cardolite adopted two cubs at the Park.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Darshan HV recalled his childhood memories and his fondness for forests and wildlife. Describing the tiger as his favourite wild animal, he expressed his desire to be given an opportunity to adopt a tiger cub in the future.</p><p>Diwakar Kadri, General Manager of Cardolite Specialty Chemicals, formally adopted the tiger cubs and named the female cub “Tennyson” and the male cub “Oliver”. He stressed the need for greater understanding of tigers to effectively manage human–wildlife conflict and said tiger conservation is a collective responsibility.</p>.Karnataka's Bidar shivers at 5.3 degrees Celsius.<p>Pilikula Development Authority Commissioner Dr Arun Kumar Shetty said sustained support from compassionate people like Diwakar Kadri is essential for the efficient management and development of the Pilikula Development Authority and the biological park.</p><p>ZP CEO Narwade Vinayak Karbhari, Canara Bank General Manager Manjunath Singhai and others were present. </p><p><strong>Banking kiosk</strong></p><p>Canara Bank on Sunday inaugurated a new banking kiosk at Pilikula, aimed at providing easy and quick access to digital and basic banking services for visitors and the general public.</p><p>The DC said such initiatives would greatly benefit visitors by ensuring convenient access to essential banking and e-ticketing services.</p><p>Bank officials said that the newly opened kiosk at Pilikula will provide payment-related services and other basic banking facilities, making banking transactions more accessible and convenient for people.</p><p>While, cake and wine fest was held at Blue Flag beach at Tannirbavi as a part of Karavali utsav. </p><p><strong>Today's events</strong></p><p>A Yakshagana by Sarayu Bala Yaksha Vrunda will be held at Karavali Utsav ground on December 21 at 6 pm. Later, Yakshagana Talamaddale titled 'veeramani kalaga' by Jabbar Samo team will be held at 7.30 pm.</p>