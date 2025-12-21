Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Tiger cubs released into enclosure at Pilikula Biological Park in Mangaluru

The event also featured the naming and adoption of the tiger cubs.
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 December 2025, 13:30 IST
Karnataka NewsMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us