<p>Mangaluru: Two persons have been taken into custody in connection with an assault and robbery reported from the Marnamigudde area in Vittal police station limits in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dakshina-kannada">Dakshina Kannada</a> district. </p><p>In a complaint, Isubu (56), a resident of Vittla Padnoor village in Bantwal taluk, said when he was walking, three unidentified masked men intercepted him. The two allegedly attacked him with their hands and a stick, causing injuries, and fled the spot after snatching his mobile phone.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the Vittal police registered a case under Sections 126(2), 115(2), 118(2), and 309(4) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and launched an investigation.</p><p>During the course of the probe, the police apprehended two suspects — K Ravish Kulal (40) and Ashok (42). Further legal action is being initiated, the police said.</p>