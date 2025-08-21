<p>Mangaluru: Rastriya Hindu Jagaran Vedike President Mahesh Thimarody was taken to custody by police and later shifted to Udupi for questioning in connection with a case filed against him for abusing BJP national general secretary B L Santosh in Brahmavar police station on Thursday.</p><p>When Udupi police reached Mahesh Thimarody's house in Ujire, his supporters gathered near the residence and begun shouting slogans, against BJP. </p><p>`Justice for Sowjanya' the youth kept shouting slogans before dispersing peacefully. Mahesh and Girish Mattanavar told media people that the false case filed in Brahmavar police station was a conspiracy to disband Special Investigation Team (SIT).</p>.Vice-presidential polls: BJP seeks support of Uddhav Thackeray.<p>"I have agreed to accompany Udupi police in my personal car as police have not produced any warrant and record the statements. Both state government and BJP will be held responsible, if something happens to my life," Mahesh declared before media people. </p><p>Udupi BJP rural mandala President Rajeev Kulal had filed a complaint in Brahmavar police station on August 16, accusing Mahesh of abusing Santosh on social media. </p><p>A case had been registered under Sections 196 (1) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 353 (2) of BNC (statements conducing to public mischief). </p>