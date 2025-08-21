Menu
Udupi police take Mahesh Thimarody in custody for abusing BJP's B L Santosh

Udupi BJP rural mandala President Rajeev Kulal had filed a complaint in Brahmavar police station on August 16, accusing Mahesh of abusing Santosh on social media.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 08:25 IST
Published 21 August 2025, 08:25 IST
