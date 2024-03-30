March scorches, state sees 366 heat stroke cases

Bengaluru: As the temperature continues to rise, Karnataka has recorded 366 suspected cases of heat stroke since the beginning of this month.
Data from the health department shows 55 cases of heat stroke at Chikkaballapur, the highest across the state, between March 1 and 28. This was followed by Mandya (54), Chitradurga (43), Bagalkot (42) and Belagavi (34).
The five districts have also been seeing high temperatures. Bagalkot and Chikkaballapur tend to see the highest temperatures during this time every year, said A Prasad, Scientist 'D' at the India Meteorological Department, Bengaluru.
"Usually, they are very vulnerable to developing extreme heatwaves because Bagalkot sees about 40 degrees Celsius while Chikkaballapur sees 38-39 degrees Celsius on an average. This is followed by Mandya and Chitradurga," he said.
Although there have not been any confirmed heat stroke deaths, the state has also seen 101 confirmed deaths in this period due to cardiovascular diseases, which can be linked to the incidence of extreme heat illnesses.
A senior health department official explained that although cardiopulmonary arrest is recorded at the time of death, heat strokes could be taken as the suspected cause after doctors rule out other reasons.
During a heat stroke, which is caused by prolonged exposure to extreme heat conditions, the body overheats, leading to a rise in temperature and loss of fluid. Due to dehydration, the blood pressure falls, adversely impacting core body functions of the neurological, cardiovascular, renal and muscular systems.
Patients usually present with extreme dehydration, low blood pressure, an electrolyte imbalance and low sodium among other issues, noted Dr Kemparaju T, medical superintendent of Bowring Government Hospital in Bengaluru. "In such cases, if the patient is hospitalised, we ensure that IV fluids are given and they receive adequate rest," he said.
If the loss of fluid is not replenished in time, it adversely affects the heart and kidneys, said Dr Pretesh Kiran, community medicine specialist at a private hospital in Bengaluru. "If it is acute, it can have a sudden impact on the nervous system, which can then lead to a heart attack too, if the person has an underlying cardiovascular issue," he said.
The kidneys initially work to preserve the fluid content by reducing urine output but if the person doesn't receive help to rehydrate the body over time, it can lead to kidney failure, noted Dr Kishan A, associate professor, Institute of Nephro Urology, Bengaluru.
Left untreated, the health issues brought on by heat stroke cases can lead to death, cautioned Dr Arvind Kasthuri, chief of medical services at a private hospital in Bengaluru. "Therefore, the message is to protect oneself and avoid such a situation by constant hydration and avoidance of extreme heat conditions."
Prasad, the IMD official, expressed surprise at how Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur, which also see maximum temperatures, have not recorded any cases of heat stroke. He warned that the districts were at a high risk of seeing heat stroke cases in April-May.
Heatwave conditions are "very likely" to prevail over some northern districts such as Bagalkot, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur, and the maximum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Centigrade over interior Karnataka during the next three days, according to the IMD.