<p>Bengaluru: The BJP will organise a massive rally at Ballari on January 17 against the 'collapse' of the law and order situation under the Congress government, the party's state president B Y Vijayendra said here on Tuesday.</p>.<p>One person died during a political clash between groups belonging to lawmakers Bharath Reddy (Congress) and G Janardhan Reddy (BJP) in Ballari earlier this month. </p>.Landowner locks school over encroachment claim in Karnataka's Byadgi.<p>"The deterioration of law and order is such that the government machinery was misused in Ballari and a Congress MLA created an atmosphere of fear with his goondaism," Vijayendra told a news conference. He also cited the murder of a Dalit woman in Yellapur and a derogatory social media post about Sullia BJP MLA Bhagirathi Murulya. </p>.<p>"Totally, law and order in the state has collapsed. On January 17, all senior party leaders and thousands of workers will attend this protest rally," Vijayendra said.</p>.<p>The BJP has also lined up various agitations, Vijayendra said.</p>.<p>"In the coming days, we'll hold a big protest in Bagalkot against the government cheating farmers. We're planning a huge protest in Hubballi against non-payment of Gruha Lakshmi money to beneficiaries. Also, the menace of drugs has increased under this government. A large quantity of drugs is being seized. Adding to this, the government is making people drink more by hiking the excise revenue target," Vijayendra said, adding that a protest rally against the drugs menace will be planned in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's native Mysuru district. </p>.<p>Vijayendra also charged that gambling (matka) had increased under the Congress government. "That's because policemen have to pay a huge bribe to get their postings. Therefore, such activities are being allowed to thrive," he said.</p>