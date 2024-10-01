MDMA worth Rs 3.50 lakh seized: 5 arrested

<p>Mangaluru: The CCB personnel arrested five persons engaged in selling and transporting MDMA. They seized 70 gram of MDMA from the arrested.</p><p>Acting on a tip off that MDMA is being sold to students at Nethilapadavu, the police personnel conducted a raid and arrested the accused, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.</p><p> The arrested are Abdul Shakeer (24), a native of Manjeshwara in Kerala Hasan Ashir (34) from Kunjathur in Kerala, Riyaz (31) from Payyanur, Mohammed Naushad (22) from Varkady and Yasin Imraz alias Imbu (35) from Manjeshwara. </p>.<p>The police have seized 70 gram MDMA worth Rs 3.50 lakh, five phones, cash of Rs 1,460, digital weighing scale from the arrested. The value of the total seized property is Rs 4,25,500. A case has been registered at Konaje police station.</p> .<p>The Commissioner said that the arrested were engaged in peddling MDMA to earn money. They were procuring it from Bengaluru. </p><p>Few more are involved in the network and efforts are on to arrest them. "They are engaged in the business of selling drugs with the intention of leading a luxurious life," he added.</p><p>There are cases pertaining to assault and NDPS act against Hasan Ashir in Manjeshwara police station. Yasin too has a case under NDPS Act at Manjeshwara and two other cases in Hebbal in Bengaluru.</p><p> The raid was conducted under the guidance of CCB ACP Manoj Kumar Naik by inspector Shyam Sundar H, PSI Sharanappa Bhandary and CCB personnel.</p>