Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MDMA worth Rs 3.50 lakh seized: 5 arrested

Acting on a tip off that MDMA is being sold to students at Nethilapadavu, the police personnel conducted a raid and arrested the accused, said Commissioner of Police Anupam Agrawal.
Naina J A
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 16:21 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 16:21 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaDrugsMDMA

Follow us on :

Follow Us