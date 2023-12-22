Meeting today to discuss release of water to canals: Karnataka agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said that the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee’s recommendation to release 1,030 cusec of River Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for the month of January will not have any impact on Karnataka. Now, the seepage water is flowing. A decision on releasing water to canals will be taken in a meeting, scheduled for Friday, he said.
It may be mentioned that the committee had directed to release 3,128 cusec of water till December 31 and 1,030 cusec for January 2024.
Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Chaluvarayaswamy said, “We have met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed various issues of the state. It is expected that a suitable solution will be found soon.”
On the appointment to boards and corporations, the minister said, “There is no confusion in appointments. It will be announced soon.”
Reacting to JD(S) leader Suresh Gowda’s statement that he is ready to contest from JD(S) in Mandya for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, he mocked, “If he is the candidate, it will become difficult for us to find a right candidate. Is it not possible to win against him.”