Military will come to Karnataka at the right time: H D Kumaraswamy hits back at D K Shivakumar's remark

Hassan: H D Kumaraswamy retaliated to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent statement that Kumaraswamy's visit to Hassan is of no use and he should have brought in the military.

Kumaraswamy said "I have been wondering why he made such a statement. He said we should bring the military to stop the looting. There is a time for the military to come to the state. We will bring them then".

He was speaking to reporters after visiting the rain-hit regions in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district, on Sunday.

"As an elected representative, it is my duty to make spot inspections of rain-hit regions. The Congress leaders shiver when they get to know that I have come to the state", he said.