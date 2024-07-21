Military will come to Karnataka at the right time: H D Kumaraswamy hits back at D K Shivakumar's remark

Hassan: H D Kumaraswamy retaliated to Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's recent statement that Kumaraswamy's visit to Hassan is of no use and he should have brought in the military.
Kumaraswamy said "I have been wondering why he made such a statement. He said we should bring the military to stop the looting. There is a time for the military to come to the state. We will bring them then".
He was speaking to reporters after visiting the rain-hit regions in Sakleshpur taluk, in Hassan district, on Sunday.
"As an elected representative, it is my duty to make spot inspections of rain-hit regions. The Congress leaders shiver when they get to know that I have come to the state", he said.
"The Congress leaders have been saying that I look as though I am in depression. Do I look like that? Since I have been give the post of a Union Minister with an important portfolio it is they who have been under depression", he taunted.
Criticising Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said, "Recently, there was a discussion over calling them Dalits and whether they should be mentioned as Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.
You have been known as Ahinda for several years, and have been insulting them. The fund reserved for them has been misused".
The party workers have faith in me and want me to visit the Hassan district. There is a plan to hold a mega convention there, led by H D Revanna after the Parliamentary session is over, Kumaraswamy said.
NDA candidate in Channapatna
Speaking on the by-elections for Channapatna, Kumaraswamy said, the Centre and the State leaders of the BJP and JD(S) will hold a meeting to discuss the by-elections.
If C P Yogeshwar is capable of winning the seat he will be given a ticket. Otherwise it will be given to some other candidate who's thoughts resonates with the people. However, an NDA candidate will contest the polls. We will plan for the victory of the candidate, he said.
Published 21 July 2024, 17:32 IST