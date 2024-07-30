Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao directs district administration to fully prepared to tackle flood

A well-equipped team should be deployed for relief operations in riverbank and sea-erosion areas. If landslide obstruct road traffic, they should be cleared quickly. Immediate action should be taken in cases where electricity poles have fallen, and electricity should be restored promptly, Dinesh Gundu Rao said.

He emphasised that the safety of the public and livestock should be prioritised. All officials should remain at their headquarters and keep a close watch on the rain situation, the in-charge minister instructed.

He also advised maintaining coordination with neighbouring districts regarding traffic conditions on the national highway.

Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan provided the minister with details about the rain situation in the district and said that NDRF is stationed at Puttur and SDRF teams are stationed at Subrahmanya and Mangaluru. Rs 25,000 each have been given to Gram Panchayats that are prone to flood and Rs 15,000 to other gram panchayats to take up emergency relief works.

He informed the minister that the oil companies will be instructed to keep emergency rescue operation teams in Gundya and Hassan on both sides of Shiradi Ghat.