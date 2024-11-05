Missing woman's skeletal remains found in Puttur

A month passed without any news, leading her relatives to visit Urva on November 2 to continue the search. They noticed a saree hanging from a cashew tree in front of Sanjeev's house. Upon inspection, they found hair, clothing, skull fragments, and bone segments in the area.

Sampya Police Station’s team led by SI Sushma Bhandari, and assisted by local officials, collected the remains for forensic examination. Nalinakshi’s mother, Lakshmi, lodged a formal complaint with the police, mentioning her daughter’s mental health challenges and suggesting the possibility of suicide. Bloodstains were also found near the house, which led the relatives up the hill to where the saree was found.

Further investigations are ongoing to clarify the circumstances of Nalinakshi’s death.