Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Missing woman's skeletal remains found in Puttur

Based on clothing found at the scene, authorities identified the remains as those of Nalinakshi (40), a woman who had been missing since October 2 from the same area.
DHNS
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 22:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

A month passed without any news, leading her relatives to visit Urva on November 2 to continue the search. They noticed a saree hanging from a cashew tree in front of Sanjeev's house. Upon inspection, they found hair, clothing, skull fragments, and bone segments in the area.

Sampya Police Station’s team led by SI Sushma Bhandari, and assisted by local officials, collected the remains for forensic examination. Nalinakshi’s mother, Lakshmi, lodged a formal complaint with the police, mentioning her daughter’s mental health challenges and suggesting the possibility of suicide. Bloodstains were also found near the house, which led the relatives up the hill to where the saree was found.

Further investigations are ongoing to clarify the circumstances of Nalinakshi’s death.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 22:28 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimePuttur

Follow us on :

Follow Us