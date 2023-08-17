MLA Darshan Puttannaiah renders apology for missing Independence Day event

Melukote MLA Darshan Puttannaiah has apologised to the people of the constituency for remaining absent for the 77th Independence Day celebrations. Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, he clarified that he could not return from abroad due to technical issues to attend his first Independence Day celebrations as an MLA.
"I had discussed the preparations for the Independence Day celebrations with the taluk officers. But there was a delay in the flight due to technical issues. Hence, I could not reach the country on time and participate in the programme. My absence has brought disappointment to all and I am also hurt", he explained.