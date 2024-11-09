Karnataka BJP MLA Srivatsa demands 'confistication' of plans of MUDA sites under 50:50 scheme

<p>BJP MLA T S Srivatsa has sought the confiscation of plans of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, that have been allotted under the 50:50 scheme.</p><p>He has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner and in-charge Chairman of MUDA G Lakshmikantha Reddy and also MUDA Commissioner A N Raghunandan on Friday.</p><p>It can be noted that the MUDA has decided to withdraw the sites allotted illegally under 50:50 scheme, once the probe by the one-man judicial commission is completed, in a meeting on November 7.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Srivatsa said, since the MUDA has taken a decision to withdraw sites allotted illegally on the 50:50 basis, those in possession of such sites are rushing to get plan approvals. “Some of them have already started constructing houses. If they are building houses, they can get stay orders against MUDA to maintain status quo. Thus, the officials should immediately confiscate the plans of such site,” he said.</p><p>“In the past 37 months, MUDA has allotted 4,839 sites and 1,900 of them have been allotted on the 50:50 ratio basis. Most of them have violated the norms. It is learnt that some files in MUDA are already missing. Some officials admitted this, in the meeting on Thursday. Earlier commissioners G T Dinesh Kumar and D B Natesh might have taken away some of the files. So, the officials should take precautionary measures,” he said.</p>