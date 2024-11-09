Home
Karnataka BJP MLA Srivatsa demands 'confistication' of plans of MUDA sites under 50:50 scheme

It can be noted that the MUDA has decided to withdraw the sites allotted illegally under 50:50 scheme, once the probe by the one-man judicial commission is completed, in a meeting on November 7.
TR Satish Kumar
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 16:36 IST

Comments
Published 09 November 2024, 16:36 IST
Karnatakamuda

