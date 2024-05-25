MLC polls: Congress suspends five rebel candidates

The Karnataka Congress has suspended five rebels who have filed nominations for MLC elections as Independent candidates against the party nominees.
In a statement, the party has said that it has suspended S P Dinesh (Shivamogga), Fernandes Lawrence (Bengaluru), B R Nanjesh (Chikkamagaluru), Lokesh Talikatte (Chitradurga) and Vinod Shivaraj from Bengaluru for six years for anti-party activities.
All the five have filed nominations as rebels for the Legislative Council elections for teachers and graduates constituencies scheduled for June 3.
Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said that the chief minister, deputy chief minister, other senior leaders will be flying to Delhi on May 28 and 29 to decide on the MLC tickets.
Published 24 May 2024, 21:44 IST