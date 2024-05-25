Home
MLC polls: Congress suspends five rebel candidates

In a statement, the party has said that it has suspended S P Dinesh (Shivamogga), Fernandes Lawrence (Bengaluru), B R Nanjesh (Chikkamagaluru), Lokesh Talikatte (Chitradurga) and Vinod Shivaraj from Bengaluru for six years for anti-party activities.
DHNS
Last Updated : 24 May 2024, 21:44 IST
The Karnataka Congress has suspended five rebels who have filed nominations for MLC elections as Independent candidates against the party nominees.  

In a statement, the party has said that it has suspended S P Dinesh (Shivamogga), Fernandes Lawrence (Bengaluru), B R Nanjesh (Chikkamagaluru), Lokesh Talikatte (Chitradurga) and Vinod Shivaraj from Bengaluru for six years for anti-party activities.

All the five have filed nominations as rebels for the Legislative Council elections for teachers and graduates constituencies scheduled for June 3.

CM to meet high command?

Meanwhile, sources in the Congress said that the chief minister, deputy chief minister, other senior leaders will be flying to Delhi on May 28 and 29 to decide on the MLC tickets.

Published 24 May 2024, 21:44 IST
