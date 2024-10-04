Home
MUDA case: Lokayukta officials conduct spot inspection of 14 plots allotted to Siddaramaiah’s wife

Accompanied by officials of the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and district administration, they conducted the measurement of the plots, official sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 15:10 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 15:10 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahLokayuktamuda

