MUDA case: Lokayukta Police grills retired IAS officer G Kumar Naik for 3 hours

<p>Mysuru: In the case against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others related to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Lokayukta Police inquired retired IAS officer, former Mysuru DC and Raichur Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-kumar-naik">G Kumar Naik</a> at Lokayukta office in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru</a> on Saturday. </p><p>They reportedly questioned him for three hours, regarding alleged conversion of 3.16-acre agriculture land on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk to non-agriculture land during his tenure as DC in Mysuru between 2002 and 2005. </p>.MUDA case: Lokayukta police grills Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law, other accused for hours .<p>As per RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna's complaint, Devaraju sold this land to B M Mallikarjuna Swamy on August 25, 2004. Further, it was converted from agricultural land to non-agriculture land. On October 6, 2010, Mallikarjuna Swamy gifted the land to his sister B M Parvathy, wife of CM. </p><p>Lokayukta Police are investigating the case, based on an FIR filed against Siddaramaiah and others, on September 27. </p><p>On September 25, a special court in Bengaluru for cases involving elected representatives directed the jurisdictional Lokayukta Police, in Mysuru, to initiate an investigation against Siddaramaiah and others on the basis of a complaint filed by Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna.</p>