MUDA not allotted site: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has not given him the plot till today despite paying the required fee 40 years ago.

“ I paid Rs 38 lakh for an industrial site in Mysuru 40 years ago. The MUDA had given me an allotment letter, but the plot was not given till today,” he told reporters here.

In 1982, when I was engaged in film distribution, I requested the MUDA to give the plot. That time I was not in politics. I never utilised any political power to influence MUDA officials. I wrote twice to MUDA in 2012 and 2017 and requested them to provide me with the site as per allotment letter. However the MUDA did not respond to my plea,” he said.