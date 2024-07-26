MUDA not allotted site: Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy

New Delhi: Union Steel and Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said that the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) has not given him the plot till today despite paying the required fee 40 years ago.
“ I paid Rs 38 lakh for an industrial site in Mysuru 40 years ago. The MUDA had given me an allotment letter, but the plot was not given till today,” he told reporters here.
In 1982, when I was engaged in film distribution, I requested the MUDA to give the plot. That time I was not in politics. I never utilised any political power to influence MUDA officials. I wrote twice to MUDA in 2012 and 2017 and requested them to provide me with the site as per allotment letter. However the MUDA did not respond to my plea,” he said.
Replying to the allegation of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that the MUDA also allotted a site to Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) leader said that the Chief Minister is making baseless allegations to divert attention.
Attacking the CM, he said Siddaramaiah had no moral right to continue in power when such a big scam came out.
“How dare the CM ask for 14 sites or Rs 63 crore from MUDA. When the controversial land belongs to the MUDA, how can the CM ask for compensation? It is totally illegal and a crime,” Kumaraswamy said.
Published 26 July 2024, 16:33 IST