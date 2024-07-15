MUDA row, fund diversions to rock K'taka Assembly session

Bengaluru: The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature commencing on Monday is expected to be stormy, with the combined Opposition of the BJP and the JD(S) planning to raise issues such as the surge in dengue cases, farmer suicides and alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).
The alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, along with the Wakf funds transfer case and allegations of fund misuse within the tourism department, has given more ammunition to the Opposition.
The Congress faces a tough challenge in defending itself as some of its MLAs — including CM’s advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board chairman Vinay Kulkarni — have criticised the government’s functioning.
The 10-day session from July 15 may also see the passage of over 20 bills including the Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024 that will have a significant impact on the state’s administrative set-up.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra vowed to take the ruling party head-on regarding the embezzlement of funds in various corporations. He said the BJP would fight within and outside the Vidhan Soudha to ensure that funds meant for Dalit welfare are not misused.
Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka said they would demand the extension of the session by at least a week to discuss the alleged scams.
