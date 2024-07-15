MUDA row, fund diversions to rock K'taka Assembly session

Bengaluru: The monsoon session of the Karnataka legislature commencing on Monday is expected to be stormy, with the combined Opposition of the BJP and the JD(S) planning to raise issues such as the surge in dengue cases, farmer suicides and alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The alleged scam in the Karnataka Maharishi Valmiki ST Development Corporation, along with the Wakf funds transfer case and allegations of fund misuse within the tourism department, has given more ammunition to the Opposition.

The Congress faces a tough challenge in defending itself as some of its MLAs — including CM’s advisor Basavaraj Rayareddy and Karnataka Urban Water Supply and Drainage Board chairman Vinay Kulkarni — have criticised the government’s functioning.