MUDA scam: ED conducts fresh searches in Bengaluru, Mysuru

<p>Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday undertook fresh searches in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) linked money laundering case in which it has booked Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a>, official sources said.</p><p>About seven-eight premises in Bengaluru and Mysuru are being covered, the sources said.</p><p>The federal agency had conducted the first round of raids in this case on October 18 when it searched the MUDA office in Mysuru and some other locations.</p><p>It also questioned some lower-rank officials of the MUDA at its Bengaluru zonal office last week.</p><p>The ED has filed a enforcement case information report (ECIR) under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to book the CM and others taking cognisance of a Lokayukta FIR.</p><p>Siddaramaiah is facing Lokayukta and ED probes into alleged irregularities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the MUDA.</p><p>Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Mallikarjuna Swamy purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others are named as other accused in the case by the two probe agencies.</p><p>Parvathi was recently questioned by the Lokayukta.</p>