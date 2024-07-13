MUDA 'scam': Kumaraswamy accuses CM Siddaramaiah of 'misuse of power'

Pointing out that following the allegations, the CM is now saying his family doesn't want alternative sites given to his wife in lieu of 3.16 acres of her land acquired by MUDA, and that they be paid Rs 62 crore as compensation as per rules, Kumaraswamy asked "whose land is it? Is it the ancestral property by CM or his brother-in-law? "It doesn't actually belong to them, it is MUDA property, as Rs 3,24,000 was paid to the original owner and land was acquired by MUDA during final notification in 1997." In 2004, Mallikarjuna Swamy (Siddaramaiah's brother-in-law) had reportedly purchased the 3.16 acres of land, and later did a gift deed of it to his sister Parvathi.