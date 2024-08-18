MUDA 'scam': Senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi, Kapil Sibal to fight CM Siddaramaiah's case

Bengaluru: A day after Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot sanctioned the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority scam, two eminent lawyers -- Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi -- are likely to hold detailed discussions with the chief minister on fighting the case legally.

The arrival of the Supreme Court lawyers assumes significance with the Congress deciding to fight the prosecution “politically and legally”.

A senior leader close to the CM told DH, “Sibal has confirmed his arrival on Monday, while Singhvi may land in Bengaluru on Monday afternoon or evening since he is in Hyderabad to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha seat.”

“The CM will hold meetings with these legal luminaries separately and in fact, there is a lot of pressure from some members of the civil society to approach another Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, but the decision in this regard is yet to be taken,” the source added.

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge, without taking names, dropped hints that constitutional experts will be flown into Bengaluru.