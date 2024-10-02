Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

MUDA's decision to take back CM Siddaramaiah's wife's sites 'destruction of evidence', says Kumaraswamy

He demanded that the Lokayukta police, which is probing into the case, arrest the MUDA commissioner for the decision.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 14:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2024, 14:15 IST
Karnataka NewsIndian PoliticsKarnataka PoliticsSiddaramaiahH D KumaraswamyMUDA site

Follow us on :

Follow Us