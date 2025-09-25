Murder case: CID moves Karnataka High Court to vacate protection to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj

<p>Bengaluru: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Wednesday filed an application before the high court seeking to vacate the interim protection granted to BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj in connection with the FIR against him in the murder of Shivakumar alias Biklu Shiva. </p>.<p>Justice M I Arun adjourned the hearing after granting time to file objections to the application. </p>.<p>Shivakumar was murdered near his house on Meanee Avenue Road in Bharathinagar on July 15. The Bharatinagar police named Basavaraj as accused number 5 in the case. </p>.Rowdy sheeter’s murder in Bengaluru: BJP MLA Byrathi Basavaraj questioned on his role, links with suspects .<p>On July 24, the case was transferred to the CID. The high court had granted an interim relief to Basavaraj in his petition challenging the FIR, contending that he neither has any connection to the murder nor knew the deceased personally. </p>.<p>During the hearing on Wednesday, Additional State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha informed the court that the other accused in the case have been booked under the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act. He also submitted that Basavaraj is not cooperating with the investigation and that a custodial interrogation is required.</p>