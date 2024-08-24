'My family has been supporting me in my sports career: Povamma

Poovamma has had the honour of representing India in Olympics thrice. “I wanted to prove that I can still do it inspite of being 34 years old. Age does not matter. I wanted to set an example for other athletes that age does not matter. I have achieved everything, I have earned medals at the Asian Games and went to World Championships. I have been to Olympics thrice. and I want to continue my sports career,” she said.

“I only want to leave this career after creating a mark and will continue my sports career for few more years. My husband Jitin Paul who is also an athlete supported me by looking over the training my coach had made for me. He also looked after household chores for the past two years,” she said.

“My mother has not missed any of my events. She used to accompany all my events from my school days and was very supportive," she added.

“I was into sports since class six. I was engaged in all kinds of sports. Later on, I shifted to athletics. Having realised my interest in sports, my father shifted our house to Mangaluru as the school where I was studying lacked a ground for me to train properly,” she said.