'My family has been supporting me in my sports career: Povamma

Mangaluru: Olympian Poovamma M R said that hard work, dedication and discipline helped her to excel in sports.
“My family has been supporting me in my sports career since the beginning. My achievement is not mine alone. My parents and my husband too have a role in it,” she stressed.
Poovamma was addressing a gathering during Press Club's 'Gaurava athithi' programme organised at DK Working Journalists Association at Press Club on Saturday.
Poovamma has had the honour of representing India in Olympics thrice. “I wanted to prove that I can still do it inspite of being 34 years old. Age does not matter. I wanted to set an example for other athletes that age does not matter. I have achieved everything, I have earned medals at the Asian Games and went to World Championships. I have been to Olympics thrice. and I want to continue my sports career,” she said.
“I only want to leave this career after creating a mark and will continue my sports career for few more years. My husband Jitin Paul who is also an athlete supported me by looking over the training my coach had made for me. He also looked after household chores for the past two years,” she said.
“My mother has not missed any of my events. She used to accompany all my events from my school days and was very supportive," she added.
“I was into sports since class six. I was engaged in all kinds of sports. Later on, I shifted to athletics. Having realised my interest in sports, my father shifted our house to Mangaluru as the school where I was studying lacked a ground for me to train properly,” she said.
"There are ample opportunities in the sports stream. Those who have excelled get a government job. Moreover, the government too has been supportive over the years. When I started my career, Mangala stadium only had a single track. We were only able to see a synthetic track while participating in major national events. Now, the facilities have improved. Of late, the government has started Khelo India to identify the talents at the young age.”
Poovamma said “Sportsmen should not get disappointed if they fail to win a medal at any event. Failing to get a medal, injuries are part and parcel of this career. We have to face the defeat boldly which is true sportsmanship. I have had ups and downs in my sports career.
Parents should not discourage their children from choosing sports. Olly sports help in physical and mental fitness. Good practice, sound sleep, and diet food are essential for athletes,” she felt.
Published 24 August 2024, 18:25 IST