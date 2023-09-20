Mysureans trek to twin lakes in Kashmir

A team of adventure enthusiasts, a majority of them from Mysuru, trekked to the twin lakes of Tarsar and Marsar in Kashmir, in the first week of September.
The trek was organised by Mysuru-based Tiger Adventure Foundation, in association with The Mountain Goat and Pahadi Adventure, Uttarakhand, from September 1 to 8.
“When we reached the summit, the open skies gave a different perspective of the water shades, like we see in the colour pencil box,” said Karthik Nagaraj from Bengaluru.
“Tarsar ridge gave a different perspective of life, as we see Tarsar on one side and Marsar on the other. It is mesmerising,” D Nagesh Kumar, a government employee, said.
Kashmir just mesmerises anyone, says Dr Veenu John, a cardiologist from Mysuru. Kashmir is a paradise for trekkers, adds S Pradeep, also from Mysuru. Only a few mustered courage and joined us, fearing the volatile situation, which prevailed in the past, says Rani Narendra from Kodagu.
“Although I undertook the Chardham Yatra earlier, I was excited to trek the Himalayas,” said Dr S Hema from Mysuru. “As a prelude to the trekking expedition, we had a few endurance sessions at Chamundi Hill,” recalls Dr B N Rashmi, a gynaecologist from Mysuru.
“The aerial view of the mountains, landscapes, meadows in Kashmir really, from the flight, made me forget the fatigue of the journey to Srinagar,” says M P Manjunath, a photographer from Mysuru.
“From Srinagar, we boarded a vehicle to Aru Valley in Anantnag district. En route, we saw gun totting men. Our guide said that they are CRPF Jawans guarding the area,” said Gaurav Rawat of Uttrakhand.
“By evening, we reached Aru Valley and camped there. We could hear the gurgling sound of the River Lidder,” says Lenin Choudhary of T Narasipur.
“The trail to Tarsar and Marsar is along the River Lidder, till Lidderwat. The glacier melts down from Tarsar side and joins the river, till we reach Shekwas. In between, clouds hover on you over a stretch of 1 km. Once the rains stop, we could see the clouds on the ground,” recalls Hemalatha Naika, a civil engineer from Mysuru.
“In Shekwas, it was starry nites. Astronomers clarified that it was star link satellites launched by investor Elon Musk,” said D S D Solanki, chairman of Tiger Adventure Foundation, who has led 61 expeditions in the Himalayas.