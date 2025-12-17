<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The SIT probing the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sabarimala">Sabarimala</a> gold loss cases on Wednesday arrested former TDB administrative officer S Sreekumar, sources said.</p>.<p>Sreekumar's arrest comes barely two weeks after the Kerala High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, saying that the allegations against him were made out.</p>.<p>Along with him, the anticipatory bail plea of former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/travancore-devaswom-board">Travancore Devaswom Board</a> (TDB) secretary S Jayasree was also rejected.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala High Court denies anticipatory bail to two former TDB officials.<p>The court had said that if the two accused were granted pre-arrest bail, the entire probe into the loss of gold from the shrine would collapse, and effective investigation "would become meaningless".</p>.<p>The court had also said that both Sreekumar and Jayasree were well aware that the plates were originally gold-clad, but signed the documents that referred to them as made of copper.</p>.<p>The special investigation team (SIT) appointed by the court is probing the cases involving gold lost from the gold-clad plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames.</p>.Sabarimala gold loss: Kerala HC denies anticipatory bail to former TDB administrative officer.<p>Sreekumar is the seventh person to be arrested in connection with the two cases.</p>.<p>Prior to him, six others, including prime accused Unnikrishnan Potty and former TDB presidents N Vasu and A Padmakumar, have been arrested in the two cases. </p>