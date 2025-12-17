Menu
Sabarimala gold heist | SIT arrests former TDB administrative officer Sreekumar

The court had also said that both Sreekumar and Jayasree were well aware that the plates were originally gold-clad, but signed the documents that referred to them as made of copper.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 10:02 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 10:02 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimala Ayyappa templeTravancore Devaswom BoardSpecial Investigating Team

