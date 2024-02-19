Mysuru gets mobile neonatal intensive care unit, for swift, safe transport of ill infants

Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru has got a new state-of-the-art mobile neonatal intensive care unit, or ambulance, to ensure swift and safe transportation of premature and critically-ill infants, from remote areas of the district to specialised healthcare facilities.
Mysuru, only such unit for Mysuru division, has got the ambulance along with one each for Vani Vilas Hospital in Bengaluru, Raichur Institute of Medical Science in Raichur, and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi. The state department of Health and Family Welfare has got the units with an objective to achieve single digit neonatal mortality rate.
According to Health department officials, the unit has advanced life support equipment, like ventilators, incubators and monitoring systems, trained medical personnel like nurse, with expertise in caring for critically-ill newborns.
Timely access
By ensuring timely access to specialised care, the neonatal ambulance is expected to reduce neonatal mortality rate, as early intervention can significantly improve the chances of survival of critically-ill newborns. Timely access to specialised care can improve long-term health outcomes and prevent complications. It can improve quality of life for newborns. It will also reduce stress for families, to realise their baby is receiving expert care, during transport, the officials added.
According to Mysuru district RCH (Reproductive and Child Health) officer Dr B S Jayanth, maternal mortality rate is 57.03 and infant mortality rate is 10.6 in Mysuru district, while the MMR in Karnataka is 90 and IMR is 20.
In Mysuru district, there were 31,423 live births from April 2023 - January 2024, and 18 mothers died, including 10 in Mysuru taluk, one each in T Narsipur and HD Kote taluks, and two each in Hunsur, Periyapatna and KR Nagar taluks. Also, 329 infants died, including 185 in Mysuru taluk, 21 in T Narsipur, 36 in Nanjangud, 27 in HD Kote taluk, 18 in Hunsur, 17 in Periyapatna, and 25 in KR Nagar taluk. In 2022-23, there were 35,441 live births, 22 mothers died and the MMR was 62.1. During the same period, 558 infants died and IMR was 15.7.
Dr Jayanth said that there were 12 'Janani Suraksha' ambulances for maternal and new born care in Mysuru district, including one in Cheluvamba Hospital, three in Nanjangud, two each in T Narsipur, KR Nagar and Hunsur general hospitals, one each in HD Kote and Periyapatna taluk general hospitals.
There were ten 'Nagu Magu' ambulances, including one each in Cheluvamba Hospital, SMT Maternity Hospital and VV Puram Maternity Hospital, CHC of Bannur, and one each in general hospitals of T Narsipur, Nanjangud, HD Kote, Periyapatna, Hunsur and KR Nagar taluks.