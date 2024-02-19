Mysuru gets mobile neonatal intensive care unit, for swift, safe transport of ill infants

In Mysuru district, there were 31,423 live births from April 2023 - January 2024, and 18 mothers died, including 10 in Mysuru taluk, one each in T Narsipur and HD Kote taluks, and two each in Hunsur, Periyapatna and KR Nagar taluks. Also, 329 infants died, including 185 in Mysuru taluk, 21 in T Narsipur, 36 in Nanjangud, 27 in HD Kote taluk, 18 in Hunsur, 17 in Periyapatna, and 25 in KR Nagar taluk. In 2022-23, there were 35,441 live births, 22 mothers died and the MMR was 62.1. During the same period, 558 infants died and IMR was 15.7.