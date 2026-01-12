<p>Mysuru: The mood is festive on Rangayana premises, where the annual Bahuroopi 2026, one of India's most popular national theatre festivals, that draws theatre groups and artistes from across the country, is being held. It is the silver jubilee celebration for Bahuroopi, which is paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar, this year.</p><p>The festival, also known as 'Bahuroopi Baba Saheb – March Towards Equality', pays tribute to Ambedkar, focusing on the themes of freedom, equality, and social justice. </p><p>The theatre festival, revolving around Ambedkar, is being held in association with Dr B R Ambedkar Training and Extension Centre of the Social Welfare department and Dr B R Ambedkar Research and Extension Centre of University of Mysore (UoM). </p>.Karnataka: Permit sought to clear 48 neem trees for flyover at Devalapura junction in Mysuru.<p>A photo gallery, which has rare photos of Ambedkar, features Ambedkar with his wife Savitha Ambedkar; a delegation of British government to India to chalk out a plan to grant Independence on March 24, 1946, received by Dr Ambedkar and others; Ambedkar as Minister of Labour, visiting a colony of mine workers in Bihar on December 9, 1943; Ambedkar taking charge of the Labour portfolio on July 27, 1942; Ambedkar, chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee, with Urdu poet Maulana Mohammed Hasrat Mohani on October 13, 1949; Ambedkar presented with a copy of the Constitution in a silver casket by Mumbai Province Scheduled Castes Federation on January 11, 1950; and Ambedkar's 59th birthday celebrations at his government residence in Delhi, on April 14, 1950 and many others are on display.</p><p><strong>Venues</strong></p><p>The multi-lingual theatre festival, national symposium, folk festival, streetplays, special programme for children, will be held in various venues on Kalamandira and Rangayana premises - Bhoomigeetha, Sriranga Rangamandira, Kindarajogi stage, Vanaranga, Karnataka Kalamandira and Kirurangamandira.</p><p>The national theatre festival will feature 24 plays, including 12 in Kannada. Makkala Bahuroopi will have six plays, including three in Kannada.</p><p><strong>Stalls major attraction</strong></p><p>While theatre enthusiasts are lining up before the ticket counters, food connoisseurs are thronging shops, savouring hot bajjis, jalebis and other delicacies. Uttara Karnataka's jolada rotti and enegayi, mandakki mirchi, Davangere benne dose, Bagalkot jolada rotti, sandwiches, dosas, and spring potatoes are available.</p><p>There are more than 70 shops, selling a variety of artefacts, books, readymade garments, sarees, blouses, paintings, photo frames, Channapatna toys, pottery, printed bags, terracotta ornaments, and millets. People of all age groups are thronging the premises. But, some of them are disappointed as they could not get the tickets for the shows.</p>